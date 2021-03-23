South Central College medical students assist at COVID-19 vaccination clinics

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Brown County Public Health identified a need for volunteers as the COVID-19 rollout ramps up across the state.
In response to the number of new vaccination clinics being offered, the county partnered with South Central College’s Medical Assistant Program.
“COVID-19 gave us some challenges when it came to curriculum, but it also gave us some phenomenal opportunities,” said Kristen Cox, medical assistant program director at South Central College. “Brown County Public Health did have a need for some additional volunteers to ramp up their larger clinics, as well as some of their smaller clinics.”
Students from SCC volunteered to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
“It was amazing to be a part of. At that point, you are kind of making history with how quickly the vaccines came through and being able to get them out to the public. It was just one of those things where you know you’re making a difference,” described Emma Langemo, a medical student at South Central College.
Students have already assisted in about seven area vaccination clinics and will continue to do so as needed.
The Medical Assistant Program at South Central College is a two year program that prepares students to assist in various forms of patient care management.
