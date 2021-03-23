GreenSeam reveals findings in latest State of Ag Report

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — GreenSeam joined state agricultural leaders at the Mankato Brewery Tuesday to release its findings in the 2021 State of Ag Report.
The report shows survey results from several focus groups across the state.
Numerous panelists joined together to provide their insights on the current snapshot of agriculture, economic impact of agribusiness, education dynamics, talent opportunities and the future of agriculture.
This is the second year GreenSeam has conducted the State of Ag survey.
“Who’s a part of this survey and report? It is the total supply chain, so it’s the farmers, it’s the manufacturers, it’s the food processors, it’s the professional services, and it includes more. If you think that you’re a part of food and ag, we expected you to be a part of the report and the survey,” GreenSeam Director Sam Ziegler said.
The State of Ag Report will be used to support ag-related business and programs and to further its community outreach.
The full report is available in the document viewer below or by visiting www.GreenSeam.org.
