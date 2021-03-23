Vaccinations begin at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The State of Minnesota’s COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program has expanded to Mankato.
A permanent vaccine site in the Grand Hall of Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center began administering vaccines Tuesday.
The large-scale Mankato site is the seventh permanent Community Vaccination site in Minnesota, joining Minneapolis, Duluth, Rochester, Bloomington, St. Paul and St. Cloud.
On day one, around 1,000 people received their first Moderna vaccine at the event center. Vault staff said patients were mostly adults age 44-64 with at least one underlying health condition, as well as some essential workers.
The site will be up and running each Tuesday from 12 to 8 p.m., and vaccines are available by appointment only.
Minnesotans can sign up for an appointment online at the state’s Vaccine Connector.
