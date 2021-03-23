11-year-old boy facing charges, in custody after stealing vehicle

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A routine traffic stop ended in a surprise for Mankato Public Safety officers.
Police say they spotted a car driving through the Sibley Park area without the vehicle’s headlights on around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.
When the officer tried to make a stop, the car kept driving around the park.
Authorities eventually stopped the vehicle and discovered an 11-year-old boy behind the wheel.
The car had been reported stolen by one of the child’s family members. The boy was later taken into custody.
”The owner reported the vehicle as nobody should have been driving it. So, there is multiple charges against the 11-year-old,” explained Dan Schisel, associate director of public safety.
The boy may be charged with vehicle theft, fleeing with a motor vehicle and driving under the age restriction
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.