Economic development grant helping southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When the economy takes a turn for the worse, there is a plan in place.
Being proactive and not reactive is the motto for Region 9 Development Commission.
“How are things going right now and what do we see in the future,” Region 9 Development Commission Executive Director Nicole Griensewic said.
Especially with their Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.
Each year, they provide the Economic Development Grant for southern Minnesota.
More than $200,000 is invested into the region to prepare the economy for the worst like a natural disaster or economic downfall.
“When those economic shocks happen, we can rebound better. We know who the partners are, we know what kind of works and what doesn’t work, because we know these economic shocks are going to happen. It is just really important that we are here to listen and gather information from all of our different partners,” Griensewic said.
It also helps Region 9 collect more data and trends for the future.
“To see what are the trends across the region and what are some good mitigation or different strategies that would help make an overall greater impact for greater Minnesota,” Griensewic said.
This grant helps out four main cornerstones: human capital, economic competitiveness, community resources and foundation asset.
This will apply to the Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Sibley, Waseca and Watonwan counties, which will only make Region 9 and southern Minnesota prepared for anything.
“What are the strengths, what are the weaknesses, opportunities and threats to the region and regional economy,” Griensewic said.
