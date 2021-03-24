Farmers get ready for the season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The beginning of planting season is fast approaching with the weather warming up and the ground thawing.
Farmers are beginning to prepare for what they hope will be another profitable year for corn and soybean crops. Last year farmers saw some of the highest prices for those crops in recent years. The recent rain has been favorable to the start of the season and even recent snowfall added much-needed moisture to the ground. All raising hopes for a good spring.
“The forecast going forward I think looks very favorable,” farm management analyst Kent Thiesse said. “We have started to take a lot of the frost out of the ground. Once you get the frost out of the soil profile the soil and you get some warm sunshine weather those soils can dry out fairly rapidly so I think that it looks very hopeful.”
Looking ahead, ag experts say prices for soybeans this fall are estimated at $11 a bushel and $4 to $4.50 a bushel for corn, which would produce some of the most favorable profits in the last seven or eight years.
