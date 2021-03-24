May marks Mankato’s annual city clean up

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s that time of year again for spring cleaning and if you’re looking to declutter, the month of May marks Mankato’s annual clean-up.
Mankato residents actively billed for garbage services can dispose of unwanted items at no additional cost at the Public Works Center, 501 S. Victory Drive.
Each resident will receive a color-coded postcard in the mail that identifies their scheduled drop-off dates and time, based on their utility bill. Cards must be brought when dropping off items to verify the correct drop-off day. A secure drug drop-off will also be on site.
“It’s just a great opportunity to get rid of those unwanted and extra medications you might have and want to dispose of them,” said Mankato Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel.
Paper shredding service will be offered to residents on their scheduled Saturday drop-off date only.
Accepted Items:
- Electronics
- Medications (secure drug dropbox)
- Small appliances (microwave, toaster)
- Televisions
- Documents for shredding ( shredding service available)
- Other miscellaneous unwanted items
Non-accepted items
- Large appliances (washing machine, refrigerator, dishwasher)
- Concrete and asphalt
- Hazardous waste
- Mattresses
- Recyclable materials
- Tires
View ways to dispose of bulky and difficult-to-recycle items including those not accepted as part of Annual Clean-up 2021.
For more information, call 311 or 507-387-8600.
