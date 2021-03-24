MDH: nine additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,323 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,449 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 508,541. Of those total cases, 38,828 are health care workers.
There have been nine additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,798. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,254.
There are 491,410 people who are no longer isolated.
26,797 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,516 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 8,006,344.
Statewide, 1,454,834 people have received one vaccine dose, and 862,954 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 766 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 375,205.
There have been eight additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 5,689.
4,360,108 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 1,287,475 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 499,348 people have completed both vaccine doses.
