New Ulm Medical Center named Top 100 Critical Access Hospital for 10th consecutive year

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The New Ulm Medical Center, an Allina Health hospital, has been recognized as a 2021 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital for the 10th year in a row.
Compiled by The Chartis Group, this program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals.
Over the years, the New Ulm Medical Center has been successful in recruiting doctors to serve the rural area.
The hospital currently offers 20 different specialties delivered by over 50 physicians.
“I think it comes down to culture,” New Ulm Medical Center President Toby Freier said of the hospital’s streak of receiving the award. “Right now we have doctors that left larger health systems. We have doctors that commute from the Twin Cities to New Ulm, not because there’s not jobs available there, but because they really, really enjoy the vision we have for how to create a high performing and successful organization that impacts the lives of those we serve.”
Only two other hospitals in the United States have received this honor 10 times.
Other rural hospitals that were named a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital include the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona, Iowa, and the Mayo Clinic Health System locations in St. James and Waseca.
