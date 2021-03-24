Paisley Park offering 1,400 fans free visitations

A custom-made ceramic urn-shaped like Paisley Park with Prince’s symbol on top was originally placed in the middle of the atrium when the estate was turned into a museum in 2016. The ashes were eventually removed from public view. Now people will be allowed inside on April 21 for 30-minute visits to the atrium. The Star Tribune reports there will be 70 time slots available, with 20 people per slot. That means a total of 1,400 people will gain entrance if they’re fortunate enough to get reservations.