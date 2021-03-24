Waseca dialed in for postseason run

”A lot of people wait for a whole lifetime and might not get to coach a team with this much talent,” Anderson said. “I appreciate every single day. We’re disappointed it was a shortened season, but you do what you can and enjoy it while the process is there. It’s not about the wins and losses, but building the camaraderie because that’s the stuff you remember the most, the guys that were on the team. If you can make some really good memories along the way, that’s really nice too.”