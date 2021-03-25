CDC refuses to lift no-sail order for cruise lines

It’s scheduled to expire on Nov. 1

COVID: Stop the spread of germs when you travel
By CNN staff | March 25, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 10:57 AM

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is turning down a cruise industry request to lift its no-sail order.

In place since March 2020, the Cruise Lines International Association had asked the Biden administration to lift the order by early July.

The group said that would be in line with the president’s forecast for when the United States will be closer to normal.

But the CDC said its order would stay in place until Nov. 1.

“Returning to passenger cruising is a phased approach to mitigate the risk of spreading Covid-19,” the agency said in a statement. “Details for the next phase of the CSO (Conditional Sailing Order) are currently under interagency review.”

As vaccinations expand, COVID case decline stalls

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.