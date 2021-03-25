Dozens of fully-vaccinated people contract COVID-19 in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Health officials report dozens of fully-vaccinated people have contracted COVID-19 in Minnesota.
The state has identified 89 coronavirus infections in people who have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
State infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said the fraction of fully vaccinated people who still contract infections were expected. Clinical trials suggested the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 95% effective. Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine is said to be about 66% effective. Doctors say even those who required hospitalization after being vaccinated had milder symptoms.
As of 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 25, the Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,857 new cases of COVID-19, and 16 additional deaths tied to COVID-19.
The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 510,398. Of those total cases, 38,898 are health care workers.
The statewide death toll is now at 6,814. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,264.
There are 492,058 people who are no longer isolated.
26,936 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,536 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 8,046,775.
Statewide, 1,475,130 people have received one vaccine dose, and 878,469 have completed vaccine series.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.