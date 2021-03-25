Minn. agriculture heading in right direction despite recruitment concerns, report says

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — For the second year, GreenSeam released its State of Agriculture Report, a study that surveys different focus groups analyzing the state of agriculture and food throughout Minnesota.
The groups surveyed were overall optimistic about this upcoming year in agriculture but did have some concerns. One of the largest concerns was in the recruitment of new talent.
“The concern around talent is the lack of, the rural communities, there has been a shift more towards the metro. Families aren’t as big and lots of people have moved to the twin cities,” said Shane Bowyer, agriculture business and food innovation director at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
The report also showed positive signs for the year with the price of the area’s two major crops, corn and soybeans having high yield prices last year.
Ninety-two percent of respondents said the state of agriculture was headed in the right direction in their region, a 16% improvement from last year.
“COVID did bring that out you know that people had to work together a little bit more across the whole supply chain to address issues,” Boyer said. “I think when people started realizing that, the optimism kept going up. It was a tough time last March and now it just keeps getting better.”
Although the past year proved to be a challenge for a number of reasons this survey showed the needs of the ag community for this upcoming year.
It showed how those in agriculture are and can be helped with things like mental health, training, creating opportunities and supporting other agriculture workers.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.