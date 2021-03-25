Openings available on two Mankato citizen committees

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re interested in local government, Mankato has two citizen committee openings.
Committees meet monthly and make recommendations to the Mankato City Council about their respective service areas. One opening is for the Heritage Preservation Commission, which deals with the historical, cultural or architectural development of the city. The other is the Public Safety Advisory Committee, which promotes a safe and livable community.
“I think it’s just good to have citizens at the table and have their voices be heard on different committees,” said Mankato City Clerk and Administrative Coordinator Renae Kopischke.
Both are volunteer positions and serve three-year terms. Applications are due April 2.
To obtain an application or for more information, contact City of Mankato staff at 507-387-8690, 311 or 507-387-8600.
