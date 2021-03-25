Scholarship founded in honor of soldier who died in 2019 Black Hawk crash

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - Family and friends of a Black Hawk pilot killed in a 2019 crash establish a nonprofit Scholarship fund in son’s name.
Chief Warrant Officer 2 James A. Rogers Jr. was one of three Minnesota National Gaurd members who died in a Black Hawk helicopter crash on December 5, 2019. They were performing a maintenance test flight when it crashed near Kimball, MN.
Rodgers graduated from Saint James High School in 2010 and Saint Cloud State University in December of 2019. Rogers joined the Minnesota Army National Guard in June of 2009.
Rogers was deployed to Kuwait in support of Operation Enduring Freedom from May 2011 to May 2012, and again from June 2018 to June 2019 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom/Inherent Resolve.
The WO2 James A. Rogers Jr memorial scholarship will target High School Seniors from James’ Alma Mater Saint James High School in Saint James, MN.
High school seniors wishing to apply for the scholarship can email the scholarship at cw2jamesarogersscholarship@yahoo.com.
Those wishing to donate can visit: https://www.cw2jamesarogersjrmemorialscholarship.org/
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.