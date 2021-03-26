Dakota Meadows Middle School put on lockdown following alert from authorities of ‘community incident’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dakota Meadows Middle School in North Mankato was placed under lockdown Friday morning.
School officials say they were alerted by law enforcement of a “community incident,” Friday morning and subsequently started lockdown protocol.
According to the North Mankato Police Department, police responded to a disturbance in Camelot mobile home park. Police were informed that four people were fighting in the street, that a brick had been thrown during the fight, and that a person was reportedly holding a sledgehammer. While officers were responding they were also informed one of the people reportedly had an assault rifle.
Given the proximity of the mobile home park, Dakota Meadows was notified to go into lockdown at 9:53 a.m. out of an abundance of caution.
North Mankato Police say when officers arrived they were able to take control of the situation and all parties involved. An air-powered pellet rifle was recovered from the scene.
Dakota Meadows was advised they could end the lockdown at 10:05 a.m.
Assistance was provided by the Nicollet County Sherriff’s Office, MN DNR, and MN State Patrol.
The incident is currently under investigation.
