Boys Scouts supporting local food shelves with Scouting for Food event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Boys Scouts from Twin Valley Council will be hosting their annual food drive this weekend.
The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday.
Those wishing to donate to the cause will need to have nonperishable foods in a bag outside their front doors with a note saying it is for the Scouting for Food drive. Boy Scouts will then come by and collect the food and deliver it to local food shelves.
Last year’s drive was held entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The drive began over 30 years ago and has been making an impact in area communities since.
“We went through and whether you are living in Mankato or St. Peter or Waseca or St. James or Austin, it doesn’t matter, we have picked about 30 of them in south central Minnesota, so you can pick the food bank that is closest to you, that you want to support and 100% of the funds go to that food bank,” explained Ray Brauer, scout executive for Twin Valley Council.
The Boy Scouts are looking forward to another successful year with this drive.
