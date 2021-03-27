Emmet County offers to provide law enforcement services in Armstrong

ARMSTRONG, Iowa (KEYC) — Reports out of Emmet County this week indicate that the county has made an offer to the City of Armstrong to provide law enforcement coverage.
A meeting was held Tuesday between city and county leaders, however, it did not involve a quorum of either supervisors or Armstrong council members and was not open to the public, according to the Armstrong Journal.
Those who attended the meeting included Armstrong City Council members Robb Nutt and Nathan Anderson and Emmet County Supervisors John Pluth and Tim Schumacher. In addition, Armstrong City Attorney Dave Stein, Emmet County Attorney Melanie Summers Bauler and Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens were also present.
Multiple reports indicate that Emmet County had offered to cover Armstrong for 20 hours per week, including 24/7 on-call coverage and dispatching, for an annual cost of $94,000 — compared to the $150,000 the city is believed to currently be paying.
The offer also includes a provision that states there wouldn’t be any extra costs for in-person coverage of special events, such as the annual Fourth of July celebration that has drawn thousands to the area in past years.
“They have to make the decision,” Pluth said in an interview with the Armstrong Journal earlier this week. “They enjoy having their own police officer. They have to just justify if it’s worth spending the extra money instead of going with the sheriff’s department.”
Pluth also said nothing was decided at Tuesday’s meeting and was optimistic about the talks between the city and county.
“It was a good meeting – no bickering back and forth. We just made the offer and they have to go from there.”
The Armstrong City Council scheduled a special meeting for Monday, where they will discuss the offer.
It is unclear if the offer was made as a direct result of the arrest of police chief Craig Merrill last month. Merrill is one of five town officials facing a 21-count joint trial that stemmed from a multi-year investigation by the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
The investigation reportedly uncovered misappropriation of city funds, falsifying public records and ledgers to conceal embezzlement and assault with a dangerous weapon.
