Mankato Area Public Schools facing nearly $7.5 million in budget cuts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — As Mankato Area Public Schools prepares its budget for next year, district administrators are presenting budget cuts of nearly $7.5 million to the school board.
This plan includes cuts of nearly $7.5 million in several areas, and the most recent proposal would include loss of jobs from elementary, middle and high schools in the district.
“The Mankato Area Public Schools, like many other school districts across the state of Minnesota and throughout our nation, are experiencing some of the effects of COVID-19,” stated Tom Sager, director of business services at Mankato Area Public Schools. “One of those things, for us, is really a loss in revenue as a result of lost student enrollment.”
The district has seen changes in enrollment with an increase in homeschooling, as well as open enrollment that allows students to transfer out of the district.
The district will get some federal funding from the latest COVID-19 relief package, but it is currently unclear how much that will be.
The most recent budget proposal would be the latest in a line of cuts the district has had to make. Within the last two fiscal years, the district has had to reduce $13 million.
“The main goal of this process has been to stabilize our budget and really to put the district in a financial situation where, as we look forward to the future, we have a stabilized budget and growing our fund balance and staying within school board policy,” Sager explained.
The final adjustment plan will be presented on April 5 at a school board meeting before taking action starting in June.
