Mini donut food truck makes a stop in New Ulm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hopper’s mini donuts has been making the tasty desert since 2018 and has traveled all over the Midwest doing so, but they are primarily located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. This weekend they are at the New Ulm Hyvee until Sunday night. They serve fresh made to order mini donuts in a bag or a bucket. Hopper’s has multiple trailers throughout the area and is constantly traveling to a new city to set up shop.