Mini donut food truck makes a stop in New Ulm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hopper’s mini donuts has been making the tasty desert since 2018 and has traveled all over the Midwest doing so, but they are primarily located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. This weekend they are at the New Ulm Hyvee until Sunday night. They serve fresh made to order mini donuts in a bag or a bucket. Hopper’s has multiple trailers throughout the area and is constantly traveling to a new city to set up shop.
“With the past year I have definitely felt like it has helped people get out and relax and just kind of get away from the COVID and just kind of enjoy the time outside while they can get it. It is nice to see families come together outside,” Evan Klujeske of Hopper’s Mini Donuts said.
