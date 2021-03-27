Minnesota lawmakers optimistic about future as vaccination eligibility is expanded

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Beginning Tuesday any Minnesotan 16 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
State lawmakers now say what’s next will depend on vaccine distribution. So far, just over 16% of the state’s population has completed vaccinations.
”When you get the vaccine, you are protecting yourself and others,” Gov. Tim Walz said during Friday’s announcement. “This is how we break the back of this pandemic.”
Walz says the change comes following a promise from the Biden administration to increase the weekly supply of doses from the federal government early next month.
”Vaccines on the shelf does nothing, vaccines in arms is how we beat this thing,” Walz said.
According to Walz’s office, Minnesota is currently ranked first in the nation for the percentage of vaccine doses administered. He said they still need to get to the goal of 80% of the population vaccinated to achieve herd immunity from COVID-19 and that more vaccine doses are coming next week.
The statement says not everyone will be able to make an appointment right away because, for now, the demand will outweigh the supply from the federal government, which is set to increase in the coming weeks.
COVID-19 has been one of the top topics at the Minnesota Capitol this legislative session, where lawmakers have welcomed the vaccine news.
“I think we should be allowing everybody that wants to get a vaccine to get in and get a vaccine,” Rep. Jeremy Munson (R-Lake Crystal) said.
Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato) says he’s optimistic that more people will be vaccinated by this summer and that things will start to get back to normal by then.
”If so, some of the policy choices we’re going to make at the Capitol relate to how we work on education, what our return from the peacetime emergency looks like, eviction moratoriums.”
Republicans like Munson are hoping to end Walz’s peacetime emergency powers now that vaccine requirements are expanding. It’s something state Republicans have aimed to do since the start of the session.
Munson has also continuously argued for reopening more businesses.
”Hopefully we’ll have a good debate on what the goal is in order to reopen the state how many people have to be vaccinated.”
Frentz has his own estimate on how long he believes the peacetime emergency should be in place.
”Ninety to 180 days, if the present trends hold.”
But he says there are also other things to consider, like mask mandates. Munson also hopes to end the eviction moratorium.
”I mean, what better time to remove the eviction moratorium than when people are getting many thousands of dollars in the mail from the federal government in the form of stimulus checks,” Munson said.
Frentz says lifting the eviction moratorium successfully will mean tenants, landlords, the House and the Senate working together.
”We want to make sure our landlords have help with getting back rent. We want to make sure we don’t create a new category of homeless people that didn’t need to be.”
Both Munson and Frentz say they plan to get vaccinated.
