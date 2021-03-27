Munson outlines plan for Minn. counties to join South Dakota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Rep. Jeremy Munson (R-Lake Crystal) introduced HF2243 in the Minnesota Legislature this week.
The bill would allow rural Minnesota counties to secede from the state and join neighboring states like South Dakota.
Munson tweeted an image of his vision on Thursday that showed nearly every county west of the Twin Cities metro becoming part of South Dakota, and encouraged residents to sign a petition to join a neighboring state that he says “respects freedom and liberty.”
“I’ve heard from thousands of people [during] the last few years about their desire or their neighbors’ desire to move to South Dakota or Iowa, just because of the large disparity between the regulations and taxes and schools for Minnesota [compared] to neighboring states,” Munson said.
If passed, the bill would start the process of allowing western Minnesota counties to vote to join South Dakota or another neighboring state.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem appeared to welcome the idea, responding to Munson’s tweet by saying “We roll out the red carpet for people who love personal responsibility and freedom.”
“I have not heard from any county commissioners in the great state of Minnesota that want to go to another state,” Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato) said. “We are actually very proud of what we are doing here in Minnesota, and I’d also add [that] we are working on things that really matter to Minnesota, [like] coming out of the pandemic, how to fund our schools, our health care, our transportation. So those are things I’m focused on in the senate.”
Munson’s proposal comes as five counties in Oregon will be voting in May whether to join Idaho after getting petitions approved in two counties.
But the process of leaving Minnesota and joining a neighboring state isn’t that simple.
For a county to secede, it would need to apply to the U.S. Congress for a state boundary change, then receive two-thirds of votes by the county and Congress before it could be on the ballot for the state’s next general election.
