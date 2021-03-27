One-on-one: Gov. Tim Walz on vaccines, schools and Minnesota’s summer outlook

Lauren Andrego speaks exclusively to Gov. Tim Walz ahead of Sunday’s State of the State address in Mankato. He discusses student quarantine guidelines and his concerns for potential learning loss, as well as what this summer may look like as Minnesota opens vaccine eligibility to the public.

By Lauren Andrego | March 27, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT - Updated March 27 at 10:23 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz will be inside his former classroom at Mankato West High School on Sunday to give his third State of the State address.

His address will come two days after big vaccine news from the state: starting Tuesday, all Minnesotans age 16 and up will become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. On Friday, the governor said if every Minnesotan gets the first shot available to them, the whole state could have one dose by the end of May.

KEYC News Now’s Lauren Andrego spoke exclusively to Gov. Walz about the address, his outlook on summer and his concerns for Minnesota students’ lost learning time.

