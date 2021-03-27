Self-defense proving to be vital in southern Minnesota

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) — Self-defense is the art of defending your overall health and well-being from harm.
The experts at Dynamic Defense in Le Sueur say there are loads of tools to help if you ever find yourself in grave danger, including pepper spray, a taser, self-defense keychains and even keychain batons.
But the best weapon is knowing how to use your body to ward off attackers.
One of the biggest things to remember is to be aware of your surroundings and putting a plan in place if you sense something is wrong.
“You really want to be aware of people’s body language because body language is crucial and that becomes more difficult nowadays because everyone is wearing a mask,” explained Rebecca Richter, owner of Dyanic Defense. “We want to watch things like people’s hands or people’s eyes. Are they doing something that doesn’t fit, are they looking in one direction when everyone else is looking the other way, things like that.”
They offer a multitude of classes for the public to come and learn how to defend yourself and to always be prepared.
Dynamic Defense’s next Situational Awareness class is on April 10 and you can sign up at the Dynamic Defense website.
