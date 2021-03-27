Tips and tricks for a successful gardening season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With sunshine and warmer weather becoming more common in southern Minnesota, many residents are wondering when the right time is to break out the gardening tools for the season.
The experts at Becky’s Floral & Gift Shoppe say flowers should be planted on the last day of frost and no sooner.
Typically, the last day of frost occurs around the end of April or the beginning of May.
There are also some tips and tricks to help grow your garden and keep it flourishing from spring through fall.
The biggest tip is to match the flowers to the right type of environment — which means placing shade flowers in shaded areas and sun flowers in areas that receive a fair amount of sunlight in order to obtain the best results. In addition, gardeners are suggested to take the best care of the flowers when they first plant them.
Those two important tips are applicable when planting flowers, fruits and vegetables.
”People forget to water and do not water them enough. They think if you have a big 16-inch pot of geraniums, or something, [that] if you pour a cup of water on them that will be enough, and it is not ever enough,” explained Judy Jode, a floral expert at Becky’s Floral & Gift Shoppe. “What I always do is soak everything really good and sometimes you have to remember [that] sometimes you have to water every day [and[ you can’t just water once a week.”
Becky’s Floral & Gift Shoppe also advises people to use fertilizer every time that they water their plants until July to watch them grow and keep them growing.
