What to do after you get your COVID-19 vaccination

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - COVID-19 vaccines are becoming more available as more groups are becoming eligible. As of the end of this month anyone over the age of 16 will be able to get vaccinated. There are many important things to keep in mind even after you get your shot.
Eric Weller, the coordinator for the South Central Health Care Collation says one thing to remember... is to complete both doses.
“After you get that first shot you make your appointment and you need to get your second shot,” Welller said. “We are really kind of leery about people getting one shot and thinking that you can get one shot and you are good to go. No to build up your immunities you really do need both vaccinations and the full series.”
Both the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines require two doses of the vaccine while the Johnson and Johnson vaccine requires one.
The second doses of the vaccines help build immunity. The state is working to get as many people vaccinated as they can to establish a herd immunity towards the virus. Weller says that although the state is moving in the right direction, we are not yet at a level where we can be be without guidelines.
“Once you get vaccinated it is not a free for all. Until we get everyone in that herd immunity in that 70 and 80 percent of people vaccinated we are still going to have to do the things of social distancing,” Weller said.
So after you receive your vaccine, continue to practice social distancing and follow the COVID-19 guidelines
