Minnesota’s 2021 State of the State Address

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz giving his third state of the state address to Minnesotans from his former classroom at Mankato West High School.
We expect the governor to discuss life in Minnesota one year after the pandemic began, addressing the family and friends of the nearly 7,000 Minnesotans who have lost their lives to COVID-19.
We also expect him to talk about Minnesota’s progress on vaccine distribution, two days before the state opens vaccine eligibility to the general public.
And since the Governor has chosen to give his address from the classroom he used to teach, we expect him to speak directly to students.
