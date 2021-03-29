Civil rights leaders alongside George Floyd family members at prayer service ahead of ex-officer Trial

George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers brushed off George Floyd's moans for help on the street outside a south Minneapolis grocery, the square remains a makeshift memorial for Floyd who died at the hand of police making an arrest. The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will begin with jury selection on March 8. (Source: AP Photo/Jim Mone/AP)
By Associated Press | March 29, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT - Updated March 29 at 10:21 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - National civil rights leaders appeared alongside several family members of George Floyd at a prayer service, hours before opening statements were set to begin in the murder trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged in Floyd’s death.

Several dozen attendees gathered in the benches at Greater Friendship Missionary Church on Sunday night, where preachers led worship, a choir sang and members of Floyd’s family were joined by the Rev. Al Sharpton and civil rights attorney Ben Crump. The speakers called for justice in Floyd’s death. Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Proceedings are scheduled to begin Monday morning.

