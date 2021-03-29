Mankato Public Safety reminds residents of dangers with strong winds

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Red Flag Warning and wind advisory were issued across Minnesota on Monday, as gusty winds from the south made their way to southern Minnesota.
With wind speeds up to 50 mph, Mankato Public Safety is urging locals to be mindful of the risks strong gusts can pose to properties and road conditions.
The National Weather Service advises folks to bring all unsecured objects indoors. Drivers should use both hands on the wheel and slow their speed to safely combat drifts.
Mankato Public Safety says the wind is most hazardous in open, unpopulated areas.
“We might have wind advisories, but the dense population and surroundings in a city are, you know, you’re not out in the open stretches and stuff like that,” said Dan Schisel, associate director of resources at Mankato Public Safety.
People should also refrain from starting fires or burning at this time, as the Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity, and stronger winds can combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.
