MDH: five additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,550 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,550 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 516,608. Of those total cases, 39,135 are health care workers.
There have been five additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,835. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,270.
There are 496,763 people who are no longer isolated.
27,085 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,570 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 8,175,208.
Statewide, 1,609,277 people have received one vaccine dose, and 990,854 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 137 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 378,035.
There have been seven additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 5,729.
4,413,879 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 1,463,632 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 579,150 people have completed both vaccine doses.
