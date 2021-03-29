Minnesota teen posthumously receives citizen hero award

Raina Lynn Neeland, who was 18 years old, will receive the Citizen Honor Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, the Star Tribune reported. The teenager from near Bagley, Minnesota got caught, along with seven children, in the turbulent waters at the bottom of the Clearwater Dam in Sinclair Township on Aug. 17. She pulled the younger children to safety, but went under the water herself. (Source: Neeland Family)