Protesters gather to protest Gov. Tim Walz at Mankato West High School

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - About 50 demonstrators met in the parking lot of Mankato West High School Sunday to protest Gov. Tim Walz and the state’s reaction through the last year of the pandemic.
A group called Rocks and Cows of Minnesota organized the event through Facebook.
“Going forward we would like for him to sit down with the house and the senate,” protest organizer Jay Duggan said. “The senate has said that they do not want to have statewide mandates some of these local regions and areas should make some of these decisions on their own.”
Multiple speakers encouraged the group in their efforts to stay together.
Protesters of all ages could be seen carrying signs, chanting and ringing their cowbells just outside of the classroom where the governor gave his address.
“I grew up here I am very proud of this state,” protest participant Arvan Vanderhas said. “I am proud of this state, I’m sure Governor Walz is proud of this state. We can all have different opinions but we do need to talk together to make our state better as a whole.”
Minnesotans from across the region traveled to Mankato to make their voices heard. They say they want action now.
“It is just time for him to get with the program,” Duggan said. “I think a lot of us get the feeling that what’s left of his COVID mandates he keeps held tight at a state level more for the monetary and political purposes.”
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.