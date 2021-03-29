Social Work Month celebrates the essential role of social workers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - March is National Social Work Month, a time to celebrate the integral role social workers play in the lives of many. This year’s theme is “social workers are essential.”
Social workers play a vital role in providing resources and support to clients in various essential areas such as schools and hospitals.
This past year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, social workers have often been unsung heroes helping folks through illness and financial uncertainties.
“So, we work in tons of areas, and during the pandemic especially, we’ve done a lot to try and help in different areas, and that’s helping people get access to resources or making sure the resources that they have don’t get cut off and advocating for people. Then, also just trying to do whatever we can to support people through this crisis,” said Libby Guss, an Emergency Room Social Worker.
Libby says the most rewarding part of the job is knowing the positive impact she’s leaving on the lives of her clients.
