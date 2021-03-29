Walz says ‘normalcy is on the horizon’ in state address

While Walz focused on the pandemic during his speech, the governor also addressed the trial of Derek Chauvin, which is scheduled to begin on Monday. Chauvin was the white police officer who pressed his knee against the neck of George Floyd last May. Floyd, a Black man, was held face-down on the ground handcuffed and said he couldn’t breathe, and he eventually grew still. Body camera footage indicates Chauvin’s knee was on Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes. Floyd was later pronounced dead at a hospital.