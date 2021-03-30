City of St. James requiring humane society to relocate

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - The Watonwan County Humane Society says the City of St. James says they have to move.
For 24 years, the nonprofit has found forever homes for stray and neglected animals. Now, it needs to find a new home of its own.
“It’s not easy to relocate a shelter,” said Sue Leach, the shelter’s treasurer.
The animal shelter has occupied the same building for decades. The City of St. James says the move needs to be done in the next 90 days, but with dozens of animals and nowhere to go, the humane society is frantically searching for a new residence in the area.
Leach added, “Our location is perfect. We are off in the corner of the town, so no one is disturbed by barking dogs, we have a lot of green space.”
“We have been working with Watonwan County Humane Society about relocating their operations for about a year,” The City said in a statement issued to KEYC. “The City is very flexible with the timeline and has offered to assist in any way possible. The City appreciates and applauds the work of the Humane Society and looks forward to continue a working relationship with the organization. Based on legal advice, the City has no further comment at this time.”
The nonprofit regularly takes in pets from overcrowded shelters. It also provides assistance to pet owners who need low-cost options to care for their animal.
The shelter is calling on the public to help find space for them to buy or lease. Staff hopes to remain in or around St. James to stay close to their volunteers and area resources.
“We’re scrambling now. Almost all of our time and energy is going into looking for a new location, which is not easy to find in St. James,” mentioned Leach.
If the shelter cannot find a new, suitable location, staff says all animals will have to find foster homes to take them in.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.