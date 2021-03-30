Jeff Brand announces campaign for state legislature in 2022 election

While Brand was in the Legislature, Brand worked with MNDOT to secure the final funds necessary to build four lanes of Highway 14 from Nicollet to New Ulm. He worked to secure funding for grain bin safety by partnering with the family of Landon Gran in rural Nicollet County. Brand helmed the 2019 passage of Bailey’s Bill (paramedic medicine bill). He also worked to secure funding for Caswell Park in North Mankato and for upgrades to the Saint Peter Regional Treatment Center.