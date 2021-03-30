Jeff Brand announces campaign for state legislature in 2022 election

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Jeff Brand, a former member of the Minnesota House of Representatives, is announcing his bid to challenge state representative Susan Akland in the 2022 election.
After being elected in 2018, Democrat Brand served as the representative for House District 19A from 2019 to 2021.
He was unseated by Republican Akland in the 2020 election. Following a recount, Akland won the district by 108 votes.
In his announcement, Brand says he seeks opportunity to build a better Minnesota and criticizes Akland’s voting record and her attendance at the Storm the Capitol Rally in January.
“I am discouraged by the actions of current Representative Susan Akland. Within her first month of serving in office, she attended a Storm the Capitol Rally, signed onto a bill to restrict voting rights in Minnesota, and voted against a plan to lower prescription drug pricing in the Minnesota House of Representatives. I don’t believe these actions represent what southern Minnesotans want or deserve,” says Brand.
While Brand was in the Legislature, Brand worked with MNDOT to secure the final funds necessary to build four lanes of Highway 14 from Nicollet to New Ulm. He worked to secure funding for grain bin safety by partnering with the family of Landon Gran in rural Nicollet County. Brand helmed the 2019 passage of Bailey’s Bill (paramedic medicine bill). He also worked to secure funding for Caswell Park in North Mankato and for upgrades to the Saint Peter Regional Treatment Center.
“Approximately $45 million and 13 bills were signed by Governor Walz because of my hard work and determination in 2019 and 2020,” says Brand.
Before serving as a state representative, Brand served as a member of the St. Peter City Council, from 2012 until his first term in the state legislature in 2019.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.