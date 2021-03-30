Maverick fans, personnel react to NCAA tournament wins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mavericks are going to a program first Frozen Four and fans are savoring the history.
“The way they played last night was just so much fun to watch them. They played their hearts out, they really played their hearts out,” longtime Maverick fan Robin Ford said.
The Mavericks have had a historic run in the NCAA tournament punching their ticket to the program’s first Frozen Four appearance.
“It was an incredible weekend to be a maverick hockey fan,” longtime Maverick fan Eric Boelter said.
Friends, family and the community of Maverick hockey are ready to see them chase the dream they have been gunning for since 2003.
“I have that gut feeling that we are going to beat the Gophers. We are going to the Frozen Four, I said you know we deserve it, the team really deserves this and so do the fans. We have waited a long, long time for this,” Ford said.
Robin Ford, mother to Anthony Ford, an honorary member of the Mavericks, knew it was their time to shine, and they did not disappoint any of their fans.
“The boys have really been battling hard and it has been fun to watch,” Boelter said.
“It’s a very big deal, it has been a long time coming and nothing but happiness for everyone involved,” program executive producer Greg Vandermause said.
Excitement and shock are still running through the Maverick nation.
“You have to keep checking to see. Did this really happen, did that really go down last night. I woke up this morning and thought it happened right, we are going to Pittsburgh,” Maverick announcer TJ Pasotti said.
“To finally put a stamp that this is a national program. I think that for coach Hastings staff and anyone who comes here knows that this is a place where you can excel and this is a place where you can win and be a part of a great program as a team,” Vandermause said.
It is especially rewarding for people who broadcast and announce the Maverick games.
“It’s a special feeling because it is personal. As being a part of the broadcast as our students are with the players,” Vandermause said.
They are not done yet and hopefully, there will be more.
