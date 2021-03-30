MDH: one additional death tied to COVID-19, 1,278 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,278 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 517,881. Of those total cases, 39,182 are health care workers.
There are 24 new cases in Blue Earth County, 14 new cases in Brown County, and 11 new cases in Nicollet County.
There has been one additional death tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,836. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,272.
There are 498,103 people who are no longer isolated.
27,222 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,600 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 8,189,529.
Statewide, 1,637,771 people have received one vaccine dose, and 1,003,316 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 588 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 378,813.
There have been four additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 5,729.
4,430,445 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 1,473,901 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 583,248 people have completed both vaccine doses.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.