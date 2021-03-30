Minnesota expands vaccine eligibility; what local health officials want you to know

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Coronavirus vaccine eligibility was expanded Tuesday to include Minnesotans 16 and older.
However, with vaccine supply still limited, not all residents will be able to make an immediate appointment.
Health officials continue to prioritize those at higher risk, following the Minnesota Department of Health’s guidelines.
“We have a limited number of doses, so we still continue to focus on those prioritized groups, specifically we are getting into grocery worker staff and restaurant staff,” said Jessica Anderson, communications manager at Blue Earth County Public Health.
Once appointments are available, Blue Earth County Public Health will post a link online to register either on its website or Facebook page.
Nicollet County also has a limited vaccine supply as they predominately receive the Moderna vaccine. Right now, only the Pfizer vaccine has federal approval to be given to 16 and 17-year-olds.
“We encourage individuals who are interested in getting vaccinated through Nicollet County to go to our website. There is a survey on there where they can sign up for if they are an essential worker or those with medical conditions,” said Kate Albrecht, a nurse at Nicollet County Public Health.
Those not meeting the criteria can reach out directly to Nicollet County Public Health to be put on a waiting list. Residents are encouraged to email Jessalyn.Mercado@co.nicollet.mn.us or call (507) 934-8557 to be added to the list.
Besides local public health departments, Minnesotans can get vaccinated at other locations, including health care providers and pharmacies.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Connector can be beneficial in finding where to get vaccinated.
The federal government has said it would be sending more vaccines to Minnesota than it has been in the coming weeks, but health officials continue to urge the public to be patient.
