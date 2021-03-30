MISSING PERSON: Authorities searching for missing 10-year-old who may be driving around Twin Cities

FRIDLEY, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Minnesota reached out to the public Tuesday after a 10-year-old girl had gone missing.
The Fridley Police Department says Ava Whitfield, 10, took a vehicle from her residence Tuesday morning and is possibly driving around the Twin Cities metro area.
The vehicle is described as a black 2018 Chevy Equinox with Minnesota license plate BAU358.
Whitfield was reportedly last seen wearing a red tie-dye hoodie with black leggings, black Nike tennis shoes and wearing black glasses.
Authorities say Whitfield’s last known location was in the Eden Prairie area.
Anyone who has seen Whitfield or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement at 763-572-3629.
