National Donate Life Month: Mayo encourages folks to consider organ donation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - April is National Donate Life Month, and Mayo Clinic Health System is urging folks to consider if becoming an organ and tissue donor is right for them. According to Mayo, over 100,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for an organ transplant, and about 20 Americans die each day because of the lack of donated organs.
Organ donors of all ages are needed to treat patients young and old. Folks can also be a living donor, where they can donate a kidney or bone marrow to someone in need.
Dr. Jennifer Johnson, a Family Medicine Physician at Mayo Clinic Health System says, “There’s a lot of different organs that can be used out of the body. Everything from parts of the eye, to skin, to organs that we think of like liver and kidney that you might hear about.”
Mayo says those wishing to become a donor should register with their state’s donor registry, designate their choice upon renewal of their driver’s license, and inform family members of their wishes regarding donation.
