Nicollet County to hold special board of commissioners meeting
By Holly Bernstein | March 30, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 2:08 PM

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Nicollet County will hold a special county board of commissioners meeting this Thursday to address departing members of the county government.

According to the special meeting agenda, the board is set to accept a separation agreement with Nicollet County administrator Ryan Krosch in addition to accepting the resignation of Human Resources Director/Assistant Administrator Jamie Haefner.

The meeting will be held this Thursday at 9 a.m. via Zoom.

