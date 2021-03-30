Nicollet County to hold special board of commissioners meeting

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Nicollet County will hold a special county board of commissioners meeting this Thursday to address departing members of the county government.
According to the special meeting agenda, the board is set to accept a separation agreement with Nicollet County administrator Ryan Krosch in addition to accepting the resignation of Human Resources Director/Assistant Administrator Jamie Haefner.
The meeting will be held this Thursday at 9 a.m. via Zoom.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.