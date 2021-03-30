St. Mary’s chasing perfection at state tournament

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — The Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s girls’ basketball team is a perfect 22-0 heading into the Class A state tournament. The Knights’ first test at state comes against a tough Mayer Lutheran squad.
“It should be a fun game. I like our match-up. They’re very similar to Waterville. Hopefully we show up and battle,” said head coach Bruce Woitas.
St. Mary’s comes into state having won a clash of two top ten teams to win the Section 2A title after taking down the defending section champs.
“WEM was a great start for us. They gave us a great game, they got us used to that tough defensive effort, that playoff feel that we’ll get going into the tournament,” said Madison Mathiowetz, St. Mary’s junior.
By the numbers, the Knights are averaging close to 80 points a game this season thank in part to a nearly unstoppable duo in Madison Mathiowetz and Sydney Windschitl combining for over 50 each time out.
Reagan Severson is also in double figures, but the Knights high-scoring offense is a product of the job done at the other end of the floor.
“It’s all credit to our defense. Our defense leads us to a lot of transition baskets that gives us a nice comfortable lead we like to get,” said Windschitl.
The Knights are locking down opposing teams this season, holding squads to right around 40 points every game.
Now, St. Mary’s is back in the state tournament for the first time since 2005 and ready to make a run at the state championship.
“It’s what we’ve been working for since fourth grade. This team has given everything to each other. We plan to show the state what we’re about and what we can do,” said Mathiowetz.
“It’s awesome. The only unfortunate thing about all this is we just can’t get a lot of people in the building. We will get some student body in like we did for the section game and for the first state quarterfinal game. If we get to the next step, we’ll be able to open it up to more people as well too. That would be a great thing to see happen because this is a fun group to watch play, and a lot of people haven’t been able to see it other than the livestream they’ve been able to watch,” said Woitas.
St. Mary’s takes the court against Mayer Lutheran Wednesday night at five for a spot in the Class A semifinals.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.