Caswell Sports expanding youth summer programs

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Good news coming from Caswell Sports starting with the return of players to the fields and parks.
Youth sports are going to be back in action this summer and Caswell Sports is making sure there will be new and fun options to celebrate.
“We have a plan for the city of North Mankato with our strategic plan. Two of those things that pertain to that are outstanding recreational assets and excellent quality of life,” Caswell Sports director, Phil Tostenson said.
They have recently announced the expansion of their youth sports programs which will be adding t-ball, soccer, football, tennis and golf this summer.
“Kids all the way through adults, the opportunity to come to Caswell Sports North Mankato. Continue an active and healthy lifestyle,” Tostenson said.
It also signifies the growing need for Caswell Sports and what they do for the area.
“It just gives kids and family a chance to get out within the community and you know, do some recreation,” Tostenson said.
Even though, they haven’t officially opened up for registration, they are getting more inquiries than they thought possible.
It speaks volumes for the demand for kids’ sports.
“I have been very very impressed with the numbers so far that we are getting back. We have a number of people signing up for the t-ball program without truly announcing it yet,” Tostenson said.
The city of North Mankato and Caswell Sports will be having a lot of fun in the sun in just a few short months.
If you are interested in signing yourself or someone you know up for the youth sports programs visit Caswell Sport’s website.
