COVID-19 vaccine causing travel rates, inquiries to skyrocket

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Many across the globe are becoming increasingly interested in traveling again as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout looks to be ramped up in the coming weeks and more vaccines are sent to states.
The pandemic drastically impacted the travel industries, as travel agencies and airline carriers were forced to lower their prices last year. But that is all changing as more and more Americans get vaccinated.
The cost of airfare is starting to increase, especially with summer months on the horizon, which will not only help airports, but travel agencies as well.
Travel agencies have been busier than ever preparing current and future travel plans for many.
”We have seen an increase for some winter travel, which has been kind of exciting and fun for people as well,” stated Laurie Ludewig, a travel agent at Emerald Travel. “So, that is great, and even into the fall and winter. We have even seen some people look into next winter, which seems really early. There is stuff out there and it is going to be important to book early because there is going to be some pent-up demand to travel.”
Ludewig wants the public to know that it is important to book trips through a travel agency during these times, as the COVID-19 protocols still vary on a country-to-country basis.
If you're interested in using Emerald Travel's services, then visit their website or call to book an in-person appointment.
