Demand increasing for cleaning services in the area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - COVID-19 has proved good for some businesses and one of them is the cleaning industry and the spring and summer months are always busy.
Cleaning services had to adapt during the pandemic.
That meant switching many cleaning solutions and processes.
“We normally clean with a peroxide based cleaner and they are very effective. They work very similar to a 409 but, because of so much COVID around. We have had to change over and use more quaternary disinfectants and peroxide based disinfectant for our customers. To make sure we are properly taking care of them through COVID,” Vanderberg Clean owner, Joshua Vanderberg said.
Vanderberg recommends cleaning residential carpets once a year and commercial carpets two to four times a year.
