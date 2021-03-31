Fiancée of TikTok star Rochelle Hager remembers her: ‘She was always smiling’

“I just like logging in and seeing all the positive thoughts. I’ve been posting videos from her drafts as well. Those are things she saved to post later and never got to post,” said Ritchie. “Her mom reached out to me and was like, I just want you to know that with everything she’s overcome in her life, when she was with you, I didn’t have to worry. I didn’t have to worry about her relationship or anything like that. At least I know she died happy. I just want to thank you for making her happy.”