MDA advises farmers to practice anhydrous safety this planting season

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - As planting season approaches the Minnesota Department of Agriculture reminds farmers and applicators to be careful when using anhydrous ammonia (NH3).
Recent accidents involving anhydrous ammonia have proven how dangerous and deadly the chemical can be when not handled properly.
“If there is exposure to anhydrous ammonia it’s a human health exposure that’s damaging. So it affects the lungs, it affects the mucus membranes like eyes...it burns them,” explained MDA Facility Unit Manager, Jane Boerboom.
MDA recommended safety tips include:
- Always wear goggles and gloves. Never wear contacts
- Be sure to always have at least 5 gallons of clean water on hand.
- Use caution when connecting and disconnecting lines that contain the chemical. Also, close, bleed, disconnect, and secure valves and transfer lines when taking breaks or disconnecting lines.
When towing a nurse tank drive sensibly and no faster than 30 mph. Display a slow-moving vehicle (SVM) emblem visible from the rear, and be sure the tank is secured to the tractor or truck with two separate, independent chains that supplement the hitch pin/clip.
If an accident or spill occurs, immediately call 911 and then the Minnesota Duty Officer at 1-800-422-0798 or 651-649-5451.
You can find more safety, storage, and transportation information on the MDA’s website.
