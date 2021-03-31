MDH: twelve additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,660 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,660 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 517,881. Of those total cases, 39,226 are health care workers.
There have been 12 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,848. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,276.
There are 499,395 people who are no longer isolated.
27,308 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,623 were hospitalized in ICU.
The positivity rate, which reached 5.2%, has seen a steady rise this month. State health officials have warned that increases in hospitalizations and infections are also likely caused by more infectious variants of the virus.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 8,211,019.
Minnesota eclipsed the milestone of one million of its people fully vaccinated on Tuesday as eligibility expanded, and more than 1.6 million have received at least one dose.
Statewide, 1,658,176 people have received one vaccine dose, and 1,031,749 have completed vaccine series.
Gov. Tim Walz and former Gov. Tim Pawlenty each received a dose of coronavirus vaccine in a bipartisan display aimed at boosting acceptance of the vaccine as eligibility opened up to all Minnesotans 16 and older on Tuesday.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 588 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 379,229.
There have been no additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll remains at 5,743.
4,444,567 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 1,488,156 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 590,108 people have completed both vaccine doses.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.